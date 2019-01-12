GROFF, Raymond R., Sr.

GROFF - Raymond R., Sr. Of Cowlesville, NY, at the age of 73, on January 9, 2019. Father of Raymond Groff, Jr. (Jennifer Parker), Laurie (Eric) Schmidt and the late John Groff and the late James (Elizabeth) Groff. Brother of Beverly Fredericks and the late Ann Tullar. Grandfather of Vincent, Kristin, Jake and Ian Groff and Isaac Schmidt. Visitation Sunday 2:00 - 6:00 PM at BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 130 Main St., Akron (716-542-9522), where services will be held Monday at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to "The Disabled American Veterans". Please visit

www.BERNHARDTFUNERAL.com