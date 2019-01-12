Greenway panel to vote on funds for two Niagara Falls park projects

The committee that controls Niagara River Greenway funding for state parks will vote Thursday on two Niagara Falls projects.

A new comfort station, priced at $630,000, would be built in DeVeaux Woods State Park, using some remains of the 1863 carriage house demolished last May after its roof collapsed in a windstorm.

Also on tap are partial reconstructions of the stone stairways leading into the Niagara River Gorge from Whirlpool and Devil's Hole state parks, totaling $2.1 million.

Plans call for rebuilding 600 feet of stairs at Whirlpool and 450 feet at Devil's Hole. Each trail was built in the 1920s and is about 1,200 feet long. The new project will complete reconstruction work begun in 2016.

The committee meets at 2 p.m. Thursday in the administration building in Niagara Falls State Park.