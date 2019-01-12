GEORGE, Sharon (Heavern)

January 10, 2019, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 75 years. Beloved wife of the late Francisco "Foxy" George; loving mother of Anthony (Maura) George and the late Cathleen George; grandmother of Bailey Lynn George; sister of Bonnie (David) Hammond, Kitty (Raymond) Myers, Tim (Ginny) Heavern and the late James Heavern and Donna Fuller; sister-in-law of Kathleen Heavern and Ralph Fuller; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Sunday, from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Wentland funeral Home, 10634 Main St., (Rt. 62) North Collins, NY, where funeral services will be held Monday at 9:30am, followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY.