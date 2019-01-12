Subscribe Today
Buffalo 88, Miami (Ohio) 64
Buffalo guard Davonta Jordan drives to the basket on Miami defender Nike Sibande during the first half at Alumni Arena.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward CJ Massinburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Montell McRae reaches for a Miami rebound during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Davonta Jordan shoots against Miami during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Ronaldo Segu drives to the basket.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Dontay Caruthers dribbles the ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Nate Oats looks on during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo defenders Dontay Caruthers and Nick Perkins battle for a Miami rebound.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Nate Oats questions a call.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Dontay Caruthers drives to the basket.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Nick Perkins shoots the ball during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Nick Perkins grabs an offensive rebound.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Nate Oats celebrates a basket.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Dontay Caruthers grabs a loose ball during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Dontay Caruthers drives to the basket.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Ronaldo Segu shoots the ball during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Jeremy Harris is defended by Miami's Elijah McNamara during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Nick Perkins shoots against Miami during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Nate Oats questions a call during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Nick Perkins drives to the bsaket.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo assistant coach Jim Whitesell talks to his team during a timeout.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo guard Davonta Jordan drives to the basket.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Montell McRae shoots.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Jeenathan Williams drives to the basket.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo coach Nate Oats talks with Nick Perkins after he was injured during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Montell McRae grabs a rebound.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Montell McRae shoots.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Nick Perkins gets a fist bump from Brock Bertram.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Trau2019Von Fagan shoots during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo forward Brock Bertram shoots during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Saturday, January 12, 2019
The UB Bulls had a second-half breakthrough in an 88-64 win against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at UB's Alumni Arena.
