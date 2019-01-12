Share this article

The most seriously injured of the tour Buffalo firefighters injured at this Butler Street blaze Thursday night remains in the burn unit at ECMC and faces an extensive period of recovery, fire officials say. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Firefighter remains in ECMC's burn unit

The most seriously injured of the four Buffalo firefighters from Thursday night's Butler Street house fire was in stable condition Saturday at Erie County Medical Center with third-degree burns to his hands and wrists, fire officials said.

A member of Engine 21, the firefighter is in ECMC's burn treatment unit, the officials said, adding that he will face an extensive period of recovery. His name has not been released by the Fire Department.

Two of the other firefighters were treated and released from the hospital late Thursday night and the third injured firefighter was released Friday afternoon.

Damage to the 2 1/2 story, wood-frame house at 82 Butler was listed at $225,000. Fire investigators are looking into the possibility that the blaze started after an electrical malfunction.

Also, a benefit sponsored by Engine 21, Truck 6; Rescue Company 1, and members of the Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282, will be held next month to assist the family of the firefighter in the burn unit.

The fund raiser is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub, 2134 Seneca St., Buffalo. Tickets are $25 and will be available prior to the event and at the door.

