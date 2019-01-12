FASO, Thomas, Sr.

FASO - Thomas, Sr. Of Cheektowaga, NY. January 10, 2019. Beloved father of Thomas Jr., Christine Wegner and the late Todd Faso; loving grandfather of the late Colin Wegner; brother of Katherine and the late Michael and Mary; also survived by relatives and friends. Visitation Monday 2-7 PM at the paul a. kloc blossom chapels, inc., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666.