DZIEDZIC - Robert John Suddenly at the age of 61 of New York City, on January 7, 2019. Predeceased by his parents, Chester and Maria (Cechanek). Robert is survived by his companion of over 30 years, Nan Suh; sisters, Sandra (Sr Susanne) and Susie (John) Gallo. Funeral Service on January 12 from Frank Patti Funeral Home, Fort Lee, NJ, followed with a Mass of Christian Burial. Donations may be made to Felician Center, 908 Thorne Ave., Kingstree, SC 29556.