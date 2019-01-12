Share this article

print logo

DWI arrest follows crash in Black Rock

| Published | Updated

An automobile crash in Black Rock ended in the drunken driving arrest of a Buffalo man Friday night, according to Northwest District police.

The crash occurred at Kofler Avenue and Military Road around 9 p.m., police said. After detecting the odor of alcohol on Jerome Foster's breath, officers said he was given a field sobriety test and failed.

Foster was taken to the Accident Investigation Unit's office where he refused to take a Breathalyzer test, police said. Foster, 48, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Lou Michel – Lou Michel is the main crime reporter for The Buffalo News and co-author of the best-seller, "American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh and the Oklahoma City Bombing." He has received numerous state and national journalism awards.
There are no comments - be the first to comment