DeMarchi - Richard January 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Geraldine DeMarchi; loving father of Raymond (Dorothy) DeMarchi, JoAnn Occhino, Suzanne (Michael) Collins, Lori Ann DeMarchi (Ryan Marra); brother of Erminia (James) Greco, the late Lelio (Marie) and Armando (Angela); dearest grandfather of Philip and Nicholas Occhino, Michael, Stephanie and Christopher Collins, Joseph DeMarchi, Martin and Eleanor Kramer and Arianna Marra. Father-in-law of William Occhino. The family will be present Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home, (Amherst Chapel) 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at Bailey), Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. John Neumann Chapel of St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14223, on Monday at 9:30 AM. Share online condolences at jerfh.com.