Scott Wilson makes Amerks' debut after clearing waivers

ROCHESTER -- Scott Wilson made his Rochester Americans debut Friday, his first AHL appearance since Jan. 30, 2016 with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Sabres waived Wilson, who broke his ankle Sept. 30, so he could get game action.

He hadn’t played a regular-season contest since the end of last season in April.

“At the end of the day, you get put on waivers, but they made it clear that they didn’t want to lose me,” Wilson, 26, said after the Amerks' 5-1 loss to Toronto.

Wilson, who played 49 games with the Sabres last season, usually serves as a speedy fourth-line checker in Buffalo. But in the AHL, Wilson has a history of scoring. He compiled 22 goals and 36 points in 34 games in 2015-16 and has scored 41 goals and 77 points in 91 games overall.

“You might have another half-second, which in the game of hockey is a lot more time than you'd think,” Wilson said. “I haven’t been here for a while, but I had a lot of fun playing here in my days before, so I’m kind of excited to see what it brings me this time.”

Wilson said his timing felt a little off Friday.

“Maybe a second late or something, but that’s kind of expected,” he said.

The Amerks continue the home-and-home series Saturday at Toronto.