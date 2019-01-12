Buffalo police officer suffers minor injuries in collision

A Ferry-Fillmore District police officer suffered minor injuries when his patrol vehicle collided with an automobile while he was responding to a burglary-in-progress call early Saturday morning.

Officer AB Patterson was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of bruises and other injuries believed to have been caused by his vehicle's airbag when it inflated, according to police officials.

Patterson's vehicle collided with another vehicle at about 6:18 a.m. at Mills and Sycamore streets while he was heading to a burglary at Mills Street address, police said. The driver of the other vehicle declined medical treatment.