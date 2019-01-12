BOWMAN, Shirley C. (Czysz)

Age 90, of the Tonawandas, Wednesday, January 9, 2019. Wife of the late Lawrence "Larry"Bowman Jr.; mother of Julie B. Walters, Mary-Jean (Mark Woodard) Bowman and the late William R. Bowman; mother- in-law of Carol (late William) Bowman; grandmother of Nicholas Bowman, Gillian (David) Beliles, William (Amy) Bowman, Robert (Brandy) Walters, Meghan Walters, Christopher Woodard, Zachary Woodard and Shay Woodard; great-grandmother of Brayden, Coldin, Zander, Aubrie, Jaxson and Kendall; daughter of the late Frank T. Jr. DDS and Thela B. (nee Granger) Czysz; sister of Kathleen (Charlie) Getman and the late Mary-Jean (late Donald) Yockey, Frank T. (late Lois) Czysz and Jaqueline B. Stevens; also survived by many nieces and nephews, special niece Colleene Parodi; her dear friends Phyllis, Tinie, Jean, Betty, Diane and her loyal dog Scamper. Shirley was a graduate of North Tonawanda High School, then received a B.S. in Pharmacy from the University of Michigan; later working at Allen-Mack, Fishers and CVS Pharmacies in North Tonawanda, and Rite Aid in Temecula, CA. She volunteered at DeGraff Hospital and was a member of the DeGraff Auxiliary. Shirley was a proud supporter of the NT Lumberjacks, Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, L.A. Lakers, California Angels, Wagner College Football and St. John Fisher Football. M Go Blue! The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, January 13 from 3-5 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, followed by a Funeral Service at 5 PM. Everyone welcome. A private interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com