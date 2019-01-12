[BN] Blitz newsletter: How Marv Levy knew Frank Reich was 'going to be a fine coach'

Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy spent some time on the phone this week with The Buffalo News discussing a variety of topics, including the qualities he saw during Frank Reich's playing career in Buffalo that foreshadowed his current coaching success with the Indianapolis Colts.

"His preparation, how well he studied, his inquiries. He was always trying to learn," Levy told Vic Carucci during the wide-ranging Q&A. "He wasn’t a know-it-all by any imagination. He was unbelievably aware that it was a team game, what his teammates could put in. He knew how to motivate them without pep talks and rah-rahs. ...

"I saw so many qualities in him that just told me, this guy’s going to be a fine coach. Did I think he’d ever be a head coach in the NFL and on his way, hopefully, to a Super Bowl? Long shot on that. That’s always a long shot."

What will the OL look like next year: Continuing a series at BNBlitz.com analyzing the biggest questions facing the Bills this offseason, Jason Wolf analyzes how many new starters the team could have up front next year. Jay Skurski also tackled this question in this week's mailbag.

More offseason questions: What will the Bills do about Shaq Lawson's fifth-year option? What is Charles Clay's future? What is the next step for Tremaine Edmunds? What's next in Josh Allen's development?

Why do the Bills still believe in LeSean McCoy? From Jay's mailbag: "They believe he’s a talented player who was hurt by his supporting cast – mainly the offensive line. It’s up for debate whether that is truly the case."

Brandon Reilly catches on with Cowboys: The former Bills receiver and fan favorite signed to the Dallas practice squad this week after the team made a series of moves following the gruesome injury to wide receiver Allen Hurns. He had spent the last two weeks of the regular season on the Detroit Lions' practice squad.

NFL betting preview: Home teams tend to dominate the divisional playoffs, Milt Northrup writes.

