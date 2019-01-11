WEBER, Norman E.

WEBER - Norman E. Of Lancaster, NY January 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Susanne (Weidner) Weber; dear father of Norman (Leza), Michael and Heidi Weber; also survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews in Bavaria, Germany; brother of Elli (Karl) Lehmeyer, Dieter (Ingrid) Weidner and the late Barb (Rudi) Oberhauser. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Saturday at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com