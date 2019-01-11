Wanted in Cheektowaga: Robbery suspect wearing 'green pajama onesie'

The Town of Cheektowaga Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a robbery suspect who wore, according to police, "a green pajama onesie outfit" during a robbery of a convenience store Thursday evening.

At approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, police said, a black male wearing a green pajama onesie outfit robbed the 7-Eleven store at 150 French Road, located just north of the border of the towns of Cheektowaga and West Seneca.

The individual demanded money from the clerk, and although police said no weapon was displayed, he indicated to the clerk that he had a weapon or gun. Police said the suspect fled the store with approximately $500 and ran south across French Road towards the Garden Village Apartments.

Cheektowaga Police are requesting that anyone with information about this incident or this individual contact Detective Eric Broska at 686-3929, Detective Donald Strozyk at 686-3548 or the Cheektowaga Police at 686-3510.