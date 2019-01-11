Two weeks after license revoked, South Buffalo driver charged with aggravated DWI

A South Buffalo woman whose driver's license was revoked about two weeks prior following an aggravated driving while intoxicated conviction was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with aggravated DWI, according to a Buffalo police report.

Officers found the driver pulled over on the side of the road near Southside Parkway and Almont Place just before 3 a.m. The driver was leaned back in her seat with the car running and her foot on the brake pedal, according to the report.

The driver, identified in the report as Melissa S. Walker, 37, failed field sobriety tests at the scene. She later registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.21 percent, nearly three times the legal limit, according to the report.

Walker also was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and DWI with a prior conviction in the last 10 years.