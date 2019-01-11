Share this article

print logo
A memorial was built at Pine Street and Heritage Court in Lockport on Monday, July 23, 2018, in honor of 16-year-old Elijah Wedington, who was fatally stabbed there July 22. (Sam Ogozalek/News file photo)

Tearful Lockport teen rejects plea deal in killing of Buffalo youth

| Published | Updated

Weeping into a tissue before and after his court appearance, D'Vonne T. Clark of Lockport rejected a plea offer to first-degree manslaughter Friday for stabbing a Buffalo teenager to death during a street fight in Lockport last summer. Judge Sara Sheldon had promised an 18-year sentencing limit.

D'Vonne T. Clark (Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office)

Clark, 17, of Lock Street, now is scheduled for trial March 19 on a second-degree murder charge in the July 22 death of Elijah L. Wedington, 16.

Lockport police reported that Clark intervened in a fight between Wedington and another teenager in an alley off Pine Street. According to statements from witnesses, a friend of Clark's challenged Wedington to a fight, and Clark's friend was losing when Clark knifed Wedington in the side.

 

Thomas J. Prohaska – Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.
There are no comments - be the first to comment