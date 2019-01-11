Share this article

print logo

Lindsay Karas Stencel honored for dealmaking

| Published | Updated

Lindsay Karas Stencel (provided photo)

The Upstate Capital Association of New York named Lindsay Karas Stencel, chief operating officer and fund manager of Launch New York, its early-stage dealmaker of the year.

In 2018, Stencel closed on 13 new investments and completed 11 follow-on investments. Stencel joined Launch New York in 2016, after serving as partner and chief legal counsel for an early stage venture fund in Ohio.

Story topics: / / /

Matt Glynn – Matt Glynn has been a business reporter with The Buffalo News since 2000. He is a native of Youngstown and lives in Buffalo.
There are no comments - be the first to comment