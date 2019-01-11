Lindsay Karas Stencel honored for dealmaking
The Upstate Capital Association of New York named Lindsay Karas Stencel, chief operating officer and fund manager of Launch New York, its early-stage dealmaker of the year.
In 2018, Stencel closed on 13 new investments and completed 11 follow-on investments. Stencel joined Launch New York in 2016, after serving as partner and chief legal counsel for an early stage venture fund in Ohio.
