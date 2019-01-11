South City Tavern taking shape near Tesla plant

The folks who brought South Buffalo the Old School Tavern on Clinton Street are working on opening another tavern on South Park Avenue.

The former Old Triangle, a single-story building at 1345 South Park Ave., will become South City Tavern, said Madonna Rhodes, an owner.

Back in the day, it poured drinks to workers from the Republic Steel, the steel plant across street. Its stage made it a live music venue called John Culliton Mahoney’s in the early 1990s.

Once it opens, South City Tavern will be one of the closest spots to the city’s most high-profile manufacturing operation, massive Tesla Gigafactory 2 solar panel production factory built on the recycled Republic site.

The new owners have done minor remodeling, “a little bit, paint, new flooring, stuff like that.” It will hold about 50 people.

“We’re going to serve food there, but we don’t have a menu yet,” said Rhodes. Lunch and dinner will probably resemble Old School Tavern offerings – wings, fish fries, and sandwiches.

They’re applying for city approvals, and haven’t applied for the liquor license yet, she said.

The stage in the building means it’s appropriate for entertainment – bands, karaoke, comedy nights, things like that, she said.

“We’d like to be open by St. Patrick’s Day,” she said. But if the details take longer, she said, it might not be until summer.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.