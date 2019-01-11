Hamburg supervisor to present state of the town address

Hamburg Supervisor James M. Shaw will present his second state of the town address during a luncheon Jan. 24 at Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant, 3785 South Park Ave., Blasdell.

This is the 18th annual state of the town luncheon sponsored by the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce, formerly known as the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce. Shaw will discuss the main topics on the town agenda for 2019 as well as recap the accomplishments of the previous year.

Check-in is at 11:30 a.m., with the program running from noon to 1:30 p.m. Reservations can be made by visiting hamburg-chamber.org or by calling 649-7917.