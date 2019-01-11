SCHRADER, Barbara L. (Bugbee)

January 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Schrader; loving mother of Carl, Thomas and William Klein; step-mother of Julie (Patrick) Niemira and Richard (Lisa) Schrader; loving grandmother and great-grandmother of many grandchildren; sister of Martha (the late David) Host and Burton Bugbee; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Sunday from 3-6 PM and Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Dietrich funeral home, inc., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM at Parkside Lutheran Church, 2 Wallace Ave., at Depew and Lincoln Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuenralhome.com