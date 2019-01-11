SALZMAN, Marilyn E. "Mikie" (Kumpf)

Passed peacefully on January 8, 2019. Wife of Ronald F. Salzman; mother of Kathy (Bryan) Wittman, Ron F. Jr., Michelle (Dave) Gacioch and late Randy (Christine). Sister of Sue (Tony) Korbar, Oddie (late Frank) Anticola, Hal (Jo) Kumpf, Jr., Gerry (Ellen) Kumpf, Diane (Lenny) Layhew and late Jackie (Buster) Schindler. Grandmother of Jen (Mike) Wilson, Amanda (Dan) Connelly, Randy, Max and Mitch Gacioch. Great- grandmother of Cameron and Ava Wilson, Mason and Baby Girl Connelly.

Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call January 10, 2019 from 7-9 PM and January 11, 2019 from 3-8 PM at the Laing Funeral Home Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held January 12, 2019 at 10 AM in Immaculate Conception Church, Eden. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Mikey's Way Foundation, 2228 Black Rock Turnpike, Suite 311, Fairfield, CT 06825. Your words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com