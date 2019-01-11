Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 11, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: A proposition from Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, born on this date in 1755, “Why has government been instituted at all? Because the passions of man will not conform to the dictates of reason and justice without constraint.”

SOUP’S ON – The First Volunteer Fire Company of Bergholz and its Ladies Auxiliary will hold their monthly chowder and baked goods sale at 11 a.m. Saturday in the truck hall at 2470 Niagara Road, Bergholz. Chowder is $4 per quart for those with their own containers. Need a container? They’re available for 50 cents.

PAWNS AND KINGS – The Elmwood Village Charter School, 40 Days Park, will hold an all-ages, all-skills chess tournament at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26. For details, email info@EVCSchess.club. To sign up, go to REGISTER.EVCSchess.club.

THINK SUMMER – Applications are being accepted from artists who want to enter for the 53rd annual Lewiston Art Festival on Aug. 10 and 11. More than 175 professional artists will display work in the juried show and compete for cash prizes. For applications, and info, call 754-0166 or visit artcouncil.org.

EAT RIGHT – Inspired Health Group, 3671 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, will kick off a four-week program at 6 p.m. Tuesday on how to make the best food choices for healthy eating.

Presenter will be certified dietician and nutritionist Katie Schaeffer. Cost is $99 and includes body assessments, food samples and handouts. For more info and to register, call 662-7008.

FRIGHT NIGHT – Michael Hawley, a researcher into serial killer Jack the Ripper and author of “The Ripper’s Haunts” and “The Ripper’s Hellbroth,” will speak at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. Seating is limited. To reserve a spot, call 332-4375.

