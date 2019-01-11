Northwest Bank to relocate Clarence branch

Northwest Bank will relocate its branch on Transit Road in Clarence just up the street from its current location, into a property with a long track record in banking.

Northwest will move its branch to 6525 Transit Road, which is about three-tenths of a mile north of its current location at 6409 Transit, near the intersection with Casey Road and Old Post Road. The bank expects to move its staff into the new location on Sept. 1, with no interruption in service for customers during the transition.

"It's going to be a better client experience," said Rick Hamister, Northwest's New York region president. The location, which Northwest will lease from Iskalo Development, will be retrofitted to the current Northwest look and will have 50 percent more parking than the current branch.

Iskalo bought the property for $640,000 in 2017. Starting in 1989, the site previously operated as a branch for Marine Midland, HSBC, First Niagara and KeyBank, before closing in 2014.