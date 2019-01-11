NOERDLINGER, Leo

NOERDLINGER - Leo January 9, 2019. Beloved son of the late Leo and Ramona (nee Winhold) Noerdlinger; beloved cousin of Kent (Wendy Henderson), and Mark (Carolyn), Marlis (Harriet Burger) Korber, Sidney (Lori) Shue and Geraldine (Richard) Burton; also survived by nieces and nephews and lifelong best friend of Tim Cogan. Family present at the Barron-miller funeral home, inc., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Sunday and Monday, 10 AM - 2PM. Leo was a lifelong baseball fan and historian. His love of baseball and knowledge of the game were unparalleled. He will be sadly missed and wonderfully remembered by all his loved ones. If desired, memorials may be made to the SPCA.