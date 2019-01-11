Niagara holds off late Iona comeback

Fans gathered at Niagara’s Gallagher Center on Friday were treated to a high-octane game between visiting Iona and the Purple Eagles.

Niagara (8-8, 1-2 MAAC) emerged victorious, 95-90, behind the efforts of Marvin Prochet and Dominic Robb, both of whom posted double-doubles.

Prochet finished with 20 points and nabbed 10 rebounds for the Eagles. Robb logged 13 and also pulled down 10 boards.

The Gaels (4-10, 2-1 MAAC) were led by a trio of scorers: Tajuan Agee (23 points) Rickey McGill (22 points), and E.J. Crawford (22 points).

Agee also grabbed 11 defensive rebounds for a double-double performance of his own, his second in two games.

Despite finding themselves down early, Niagara’s took a lead by halftime. That advantage grew to as much as 15 before Iona began to march back.

A late flurry of baskets from McGill and Crawford brought the Gaels to within four points but freshman Marcus Hammond sealed the win for Niagara with two crucial free-throws.

Griffs fall to Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst got off to a hot start and left Canisius’ icers behind en route to a 6-2 win to open a series with the Griffs at HarborCenter.

Grant Meyer and Dylan McLaughlin each had late goals for Canisius (8-10-2, 5-8-1 AHA).

Dalton Hunter led Mercyhurst (10-11-2, 8-6-1 AHA) with two goals and an assist.

The series will wrap up tomorrow at 7 p.m. in Erie, Pa.

Deja vu for Niagara icers

Holy Cross tied the game with less than a second to spare in the third period and Niagara was unable to respond in overtime en route to a 3-3 tie with the Crusaders Friday night.

It was the second time in two games that Niagara let a win get away in the final seconds.

The Eagles lost to RIT on Jan. 5 in similar fashion when the Tigers’ Adam Brubacher scored a game-winner with two seconds left.

Niko Kovachis, Reed Robinson and Ludwig Stenlund all tallied goals for the Purple Eagles (8-11-3, 7-6-3 AHA).

Niagara will conclude the series with Holy Cross tomorrow at 7 p.m.

MAC foe Miami awaits UB

The road trip continues for UB’s women’s hoops as the Bulls will head to Miami (Ohio) for a meeting with the RedHawks at 2 p.m. today.

The Bulls (9-4, 1-1 MAC) are coming off of a thrilling 91-84 overtime victory propelled by a record-setting 43-point day from senior Cierra Dillard.

The guard has scored double-digit points in 16 out of 17 games, putting her firmly in first in scoring (25.9 ppg) in the MAC.

Miami’s (10-3, 1-1 MAC) defense might prove to be a difficult obstacle. The RedHawks have limited teams to just 57.7 points per contest this season, the best in the conference.

Canisius travels to New Jersey

The Canisius women’s basketball team will head to New Jersey on Saturday for a 2 p.m. MAAC matchup with Saint Peter’s.

The Peacocks got off to their best start of the season since 2007, 4-2, but are currently 5-9 and 0-3 in conference play.

Griffs’ coach Scott Hemer and St. Peter’s coach Marc Mitchell know each other from their days coaching Division III teams.

Hemer coached SUNY Geneseo to three SUNYAC titles while Mitchell led Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham to a Division III championship in 2014.

Junior Zoe Pero leads the Peacocks’ second-ranked scoring offense with 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Eagles get struggling Gaels

Niagara will take its two-game winning streak on the road today to New Rochelle and a conference showdown with Iona at 2 p.m.

The Gaels (1-13, 0-3 MAAC) have lost ten matchups in a row. They’ve failed to score 50 points in all but one of those losses.

In contrast, Niagara (6-9, 2-1 MAAC) has won three out of its last five games including their first two MAAC matchups.

Junior Jai Moore has moved to fourth overall in the conference in scoring after a 21-point performance against Saint Peter’s on Thursday. She averages 15.5 points per game.

Leading the Gaels is redshirt sophomore Monica Barefield.