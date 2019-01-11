Niagara Falls man accepts plea deal in stabbing

Calvin D. Crogan, who chased a visitor down Walnut Avenue in Niagara Falls before stabbing him in the chest and arm July 9, pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree assault.

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon said she will sentence Crogan to no more than eight years in prison on March 22.

Psychologists deemed Crogan mentally competent to stand trial, although Sheldon said Crogan has "limitations."

Crogan, 21, of Diamond Park Lane, said he suffered a brain injury in a 2017 car crash and takes mental health medication.

"I don't think it works," he commented.

Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Crogan had been at his grandparents' house when a man arrived to check on them, and Crogan, knife in hand, chased him.