New North Tonawanda History Museum to open by month's end
The North Tonawanda History Museum will open at its new location by the end of January, Executive Director Howard W. Roeske Jr. said Thursday.
The museum has moved to a one-story building at 712 Oliver St., formerly Deluxe Lanes and later Caesar's Palace, a banquet facility. The property was purchased for $180,000 in June by Friends of North Tonawanda History, a group of museum supporters.
The museum left its former location at 54 Webster St. last year after a mortgage foreclosure.
Roeske said when the museum reopens, it will be open to the public three days a week: Saturday and two weekdays yet to be determined.
A recent $4,000 grant from Niagara County was used to install four ramps to make the building handicapped-accessible.
