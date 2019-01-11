MATTINA, Rita F.

Of Amherst, January 10, 2019. Mother of Maureen (Michael) Lankes, Mark (Julie) and the late Michael Mattina; grandmother of Michael, Mary Ann (Pete) Anaka, Joseph, Jason and the late Tony; sister of Pat (Hedges); several nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 9:30 AM in Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, donations to Blessed Sacrament Church would be appreciated. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com