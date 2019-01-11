MARTIN, William Maxwell, Sr. "Bill"

On Thursday evening, December 20, 2018, William Maxwell Martin, Sr. "Bill", passed away at the age of 83, in Buffalo, New York. William is survived by his wife, Gretchen Ann (LaRue); his daughter, Kelley Ann Neino, son-in-law, Fady and two grandsons, Maxwell and Christopher, all of North Tonawanda, New York; his son, William Maxwell, Jr., daughter-in-law, Tonya (Gattuso) and two grandsons, Trevor and Troy, all of Mesa, Arizona; and three sisters, Joyce Barnes (Charles, deceased) of Madison, Tennessee; Carolyn Sardina (Dominic) of Amherst, New York; and Patricia Hise (Joe) of Cleo Springs, Oklahoma. He was predeceased by former spouse Betty (Griffin) and their son, Lee of Doraville, Georgia. William was born on January 4, 1935 on Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve in Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada, to Gladys Martin. He graduated from Fosdick-Masten Park High School in 1952. He served his country honorably as an Avionic Instrument Technician in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. For 10 years, he was a coach and mentor to many young men within the Kensington Boys Baseball Association. He was a 30 year member of the Ironworker's Local 6 Union. He retired after working another 15 years as an Industrial Coatings Inspector. At William's request, his body was donated to the University of Buffalo for the advancement of science. A private Memorial Service will be held.