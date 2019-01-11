Making good on those New Year's running resolutions

You had the best of intentions with your New Year's resolution. You were going to start running. Or start running again. Or re-commit to running. But it's cold. And dark. And your motivation might be waning.

So here is the sage advice from three in the Western New York running community on how to keep that resolution to run in 2019.

Jeff Tracy, race director of the Lockport 10 Mile, Western New York's Toughest Race, said the first thing is to keep it fun.

"Little adventures in every run is important in keeping it fresh and the runner motivated," Tracy said. "Make smaller goals under the umbrella of the bigger goals. Sometimes looking at the big picture can be overwhelming. You have to make it to the corner first before you can make it around the block. Embrace and celebrate those little victories!"

Tom Droz, the president of Checker's A.C., said that in his 27 years of running, his top advice would be to keep it social, meeting friends for runs and races.

"Connecting with people through running provides motivation and encouragement to accomplish goals or just to get out the door," Droz said.

He also recommends finding a new place to run and, perhaps most importantly, taking care of yourself.

"Rest and recovery are essential parts of a good training program," Droz said. "Listen to your body so that you stay heathy."

A running club, such as Checkers, can be a valuable tool, and motivation, for runners.

Vicki Mitchell, cross country and track coach at the University at Buffalo, said that connecting with a club or a coach can be extremely valuable for people new to running.

"There is so much information available that it can be overwhelming to know what to follow and what not to follow," Mitchell said. "Picking up a magazine such as 'Runners World' is great, but it will bombard you with 'The Greatest 5K Training Plan Ever' each month. How can you possibly know what to do?"

For everyone, Mitchell suggests an exercise log.

"Simply recording your run, workout, walk, lift or other exercise is a great way to track progress," Mitchell said. "It also keeps you honest. You want to write down what you did."

A big believer in the journal, Mitchell had keys for success in tracking your fitness. First, she notes, that runners should record what they want with as much, or little, detail.

"There is no right or wrong way to keep a training log," she said. "It is for you."

Still there are some basics such as date, workout completed, and a few notes on how you felt. Runners also need to commit to writing in the log regularly.

"Use it as a motivator," Mitchell said. "Get excited to write down that great run you just had. Review your training leading up to a race as extra confidence or motivation that you are ready to go."

Finally, Mitchell suggests a few of her favorite running reads to provide motivation, or as a reward for achieving short-term goals.

"A few of my favorites include, 'Start With Why' by Simon Sinek, 'Let Your Mind Run' by Deena Kastor, and 'You Are a Badass' by Jen Sincero," Mitchell said. "Or maybe a new cookbook by runners, like 'Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow' by marathoner Shalane Flanagan."

