Lockport pediatric dentist charged with sex abuse

A pediatric dentist in Lockport has been arrested on sex abuse charges that involve alleged conduct against a minor, State Police said.

Dr. Louis A. Surace, 57, of Lockport, was charged Friday with first-, second- and third-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child for conduct involving a minor that he is alleged to have committed between 2013 and December 2018, according to State Police.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a tip from Niagara County Child Protective Services Jan. 2 regarding unwanted sexual contact Dr. Surace was alleged to have had with a child under 17, and an investigation commenced, State Police said.

According to authorities, there was no evidence of additional victims.

Dr. Surace was arraigned before Lockport Town Justice Cheryl A. Antkowiak and held on $20,000 bail.

People with concerns were advised to call State Police at (585)344-6200.