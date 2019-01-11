Lockport man, 77, charged with child sex abuse

A Lockport man has been charged with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Edward D. Baker, 77, was arrested Friday after a weeklong investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Sheriff's Office, the Sheriff's Office said.

Baker was arraigned before Lockport Town Justice Cheryl Antkowiak, who set his bail at $10,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Baker was scheduled to return to court Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said.