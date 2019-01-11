Share this article

print logo

Lockport man, 77, charged with child sex abuse

| Published | Updated

Edward D. Baker, 77. / Provided by Niagara County Sheriff's Office

A Lockport man has been charged with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Edward D. Baker, 77, was arrested Friday after a weeklong investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Sheriff's Office, the Sheriff's Office said.

Baker was arraigned before Lockport Town Justice Cheryl Antkowiak, who set his bail at $10,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Baker was scheduled to return to court Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said.

Story topics: / /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment