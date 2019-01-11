Lockport couple indicted on meth charges

A Lockport couple pleaded not guilty this week to an indictment charging them with making methamphetamine in an Irving Street home.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said more meth charges are pending.

Felicia Heary, 42, of Shimer Drive, pleaded not guilty Friday in Niagara County Court to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of meth. Her boyfriend, Robert C. Granchelli, 46, of Irving Street, denied the same charges Wednesday.

Wydysh said a Feb. 22 search of the house turned up more than two ounces of alleged meth oil and equipment to produce it. After lab tests, police returned in July to arrest Granchelli and Heary, and they found more alleged meth. Those charges were not in this week's indictment, Wydysh said.