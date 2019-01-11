Letter: Trump’s demands for a wall harken back to ancient times

No one has ever accused our comrade-in-chief of not thinking big, but in this latest demand for a border wall, he is doing just that.

Why stop at just a wall? Why not dig a moat and fill it with alligators? And since the United States is climbing the ranks in crude oil production, why not some vats to boil the oil to pour on those able to breach the moat? We could station catapults behind the wall to rain boulders or other debris upon the advancing hordes.

The only problem would be finding a time machine to take us back to the medieval period when these measures actually worked.

David Kiefer II

Buffalo