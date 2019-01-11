Letter: Look at who benefits from parking changes

Leave it to the City of Buffalo to ruin a good thing by doubling the downtown parking rates and extending the hours of payment.

The ridiculous reasoning given by Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer shows you how out of touch he is by saying that the days of reasonable or free parking are gone “and that’s a good thing.” Good thing for who?

Certainly not for the employees or customers not to mention the businesses themselves. Maybe he meant it’s a good thing for parking garages and City Hall coffers.

I know that my days of going downtown for coffee, food or drinks are now over thanks to the City of Buffalo government and their greed or perhaps just a lack of common sense.

Greg Lang

Buffalo