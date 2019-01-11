Letter: It seems what’s acceptable depends on the politician

When Bill Clinton was being impeached another lifetime ago, the talking heads kept screaming that

! What should we tell our children?

When Hillary Clinton was running for president, the same talking heads kept insisting we couldn’t vote for her because she was such a liar.

Now we have a president that is destroying our environment through his administration’s policies, and he lies. His administration is taking away workers’ rights, and he lies more.

His administration locks children in cages, he continues to lie. His administration has taken away consumer protections, he continues to lie.

Now he has shut down the government on the bases of lies. Where are these talking heads now? What are they telling their children now?

When did these lies become acceptable? What does the rest of the world think about us?

God help the United States!

Judy Capodicasa

Buffalo