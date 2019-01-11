Letter: City’s parking regulations will help suburban business

City of Buffalo Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer’s new parking fees boil down to just plain greed. The new fees which double the previous rate for metered parking places are excessive. The “Pay from Your Phone” is a joke. The extended parking hours will be a nightmare. Tell me, how is one to know when a nearby venue has an event in progress?

In addition to doubling parking fees, under the new policy, a10-cent fee added to the cost of the parking if the “app” on a cell phone is used to pay for parking.

This new parking policy raising fees for parking will deter people from coming into the city. Businesses that move out of the city to the suburbs could give their employee a raise that wouldn’t even come out of the company’s pocket because of the savings realized with free parking in the new location.

Charles Krathaus, Jr.

Lancaster