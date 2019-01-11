Letter: Check out the Beauts for a nice family outing

It is not unusual for my wife to be out of bed before me. This particular Sunday I kissed her good morning and typically, the store inserts were on her lap awaiting their inspection.

The rest of the paper was on the floor by my chair but today I noticed that the sports section was pulled out and folded open on top of the pile.

Now I am not a big sports fanatic and my wife is less so. The sports were open to the article about the Buffalo Beauts 5-0 win over the Boston Pride we attended the afternoon before.

The Buffalo Beauts are the local entry in the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL). Many have not heard of them and they get very little space in the sports pages it seems until football dies out.

On a whim, we bought season tickets last fall looking for something different to do. What a great decision, good hockey, played by a successful franchise, in the intimate setting of Harbor Center. A good value for a family in an atmosphere everyone can enjoy.

Women’s hockey? You bet, watching Olympic Athletes, NCAA Stars, and some of the players have local ties, we are excited by that. After all, this Sunday my wife opened the sports page for the first time in the almost 44 years I have known her.

Check out the Beauts, there are still three home games left.

Chris Cooke

Cheektowaga