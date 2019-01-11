Letter: Borrow dollar-matching strategy to build the wall

To end the government shutdown Congress should take a page from the National Public Radio playbook and offer to match dollar for dollar any amount Donald Trump can get from Mexico to build his border wall.

Nancy Pelosi and the new House should show their commitment and good will by sweetening the deal and pledging a two- for one-dollar match. I see this as a win-win for all allowing our politicians to get back to the job of governing.

This might involve spending some time in a re-education camp. North Korea could give us some pointers there. If Trump asks nicely, Vladimir Putin might even subsidize it.

David Desiderio

West Seneca