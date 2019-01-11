Letter: Bad treatment by Catholics toward gay members is sad

While reading the recent disheartening New York Times article published in the Dec. 30 News about overt hostility toward gay Catholics by some fellow Catholics in San Diego and Chicago, I am utterly dismayed. How can these practicing Catholics be so oblivious to the central message of Jesus, to be kind and loving to all people?

While he walked this earth, Jesus made a special effort to reach out to the outcasts of his time such as tax collectors, lepers and prostitutes. So how contrary is it to the central theme of Christianity when alleged followers of Christ choose to carry out acts of hatred and violence against others simply because they don’t fit their own value system?

At the very least, we all need to adhere to what Jesus preached: peace, love and kindness to all, and to love our neighbors as ourselves.

Michael Scully

Williamsville