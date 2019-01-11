Letter: Advice to Bills managers: hold on to good players

I believe that Josh Allen from the Buffalo Bills is another Jim Kelly, a quarterback we needed. Had it not been for the injury he had with his arm, we might have been in a better position today. So be it,

The manager made the best decision to keep Allen out until he was 100 percent. Thanks to Buffalo’s managers.

Now for next year, we are looking for that better position and possibly go all the way to the Super Bowl. Whatever the managers do, please

to our good players.

That is all Buffalo fans want. Go Bills!

Carol Sundquist

Buffalo