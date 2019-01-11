KRIEGER, Carol K. (Kersch)

Age 79, of Delevan, NY died January 10, 2019. Wife of the late Wayne Krieger; mother of Gina (TJ) Gasper, Tara (John) Dedrick, Christa (Daniel) Heckathorn; sister of Walter (Terri) and Robert (Marsha) Kersch; also survived by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Philomena's Church, 26 Plymouth Ave., Franklinville, NY 14737. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wayne Krieger Memorial Scholarship (http://cattfoundation.org/give/) or sent directly to: CRCF 301 N. Union St #203, Olean, NY 14760, Attn: Wayne Krieger Memorial Scholarship. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com