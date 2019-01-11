KeyBank makes GoBankingRates' list of best banks
GoBankingRates named KeyBank one of its 10 best national banks of the year.
GoBankingRates considered the 72 largest brick-and-mortar banks by asset size, and then took into account factors such as checking account fees, savings interest rates, CD rates and availability of services. Accessibility was measured by geographic presence, mobile banking and 24/7 customer service with a live person.
Story topics: banking/ KeyBank/ Local Business/ Local News/ Matt Glynn
