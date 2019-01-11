Share this article

KeyBank makes GoBankingRates' list of best banks

GoBankingRates named KeyBank one of its 10 best national banks of the year.

GoBankingRates considered the 72 largest brick-and-mortar banks by asset size, and then took into account factors such as checking account fees, savings interest rates, CD rates and availability of services. Accessibility was measured by geographic presence, mobile banking and 24/7 customer service with a live person.

 

 

Matt Glynn – Matt Glynn has been a business reporter with The Buffalo News since 2000. He is a native of Youngstown and lives in Buffalo.
