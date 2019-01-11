KARDOS, Nancy Jean (Wilcox)

Age 75, of Allegany, recently of Getzville, died January 10, 2019. She graduated from Buffalo State College in 1965 and retired as Director of Cattaraugus County Social Service Agency. Survived by her husband Larry Kardos, of Getzville; two daughters, Kimberly (Les) Sworts, of Allegany and Noelle (Michael Taylor) Kardos, of Getzville; three grandchildren, Hope, Sophie and Shane; and her sister Patricia Mooney, of Carlisle, PA. A Memorial Service is being planned for a future date at her living complex in Getzville. View obituary at oleanfuneralhome.com.