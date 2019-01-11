High School Extra: McDuffie reaches 1,000 points

Olmsted's Gabby McDuffie scored her 1000th point today in the second quarter against daVinci . Gabby McDuffie poses with her dad, Steve, mom Melissa and brothers Isaiah and Noah after she scored the milestone basket on Friday, Jan. 11. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

Gabrielle McDuffie became the second player in Olmsted girls basketball history to break 1,000 points Friday night. The junior scored 15 points in a 70-3 win over da Vinci to break the mark.

She joins Taylor James (2012-2015) in the 1,000-point club. James reached the mark in her senior season.

Coach Mark Orlando said he believes that McDuffie will become the all-time points leader by the end of her senior campaign.

She currently averages 23 points per game for the Owls.

Mitchell makes history

It came in a loss, but West Seneca East senior Zamari Mitchell became the first 1,000-point scorer in Trojans’ boys basketball history Friday night.

The guard posted 18 points to crack 1,000 in a 70-65 loss to Hamburg in an ECIC II showdown.

Mitchell’s 18 points helped West Seneca East cut the Bulldogs’ once-imposing lead to one or two baskets.

Opportunity presented itself for the Trojans to take control of the game when two Hamburg players fouled out late in the game.

A career night from senior Kevin McDermott helped to quash that chance. The 6-foot swingman logged 27 points, 21 of which came in the fourth quarter, to help the Bulldogs pull out the win.

East had an opportunity to jump Amherst for first place in the ECIC II division, but they’ll remain in second at 7-3 overall and 1-3 in the league.

Hamburg improves to 4-7 overall and 1-2 in the league.

Wood has stellar week

City Honors’ girls basketball team played four games this week, and sophomore Kyra Wood scored 30 points or more in every one of them.

The center recorded 30 in a 73-48 loss to Lake Shore on Dec. 7, 34 in a 54-53 loss to Emerson on Dec. 8, 31 in a 52-39 win over Nardin on Dec. 9, and 43 points Friday night in a 66-54 win over Hutch-Tech.

Wood uses her 6-foot-2 frame to out-muscle players down low. She has 318 points through 10 games for the Centaurs.

“When you have her on your team, you think you’re in every game,” said coach Andrew Krause.

Olmsted routs da Vinci

A trio of double-digit scorers propelled Olmsted to a 100-7 victory over da Vinci on Friday.

It was the second time this week that the Dragons lost by more than 90 points; they lost to Bennett on Wednesday, 116-8.

Owls’ captain Marciano Lamar led his team with 15 points. Junior Drew Kozlow scored 14 and co-captain Deshaun Nikonowics had 13.

Olmsted led 55-4 at halftime. According to the Section VI basketball handbook, there is no policy for a “mercy rule” or a running clock.

Bish signs letter of intent

St. Mary’s of Lancaster’s Caitlin Bish has signed a letter of intent to play Division I softball at Princeton University, the school announced Friday.

Bish signed the letter surrounded by her family and coaches. She is ranked first in her graduating class, according to the school.

In her junior year, Bish was named to Western New York’s All-Catholic softball team.

She also was a member of St. Mary’s 2017 Monsignor Martin Championship squad.

Off the softball diamond, Bish plays point guard for the Lancers’ basketball team.

Mack has double-double

South Park junior Anthony Mack had another stellar performance in a 65-50 win over International Prep-Grover.

Mack put up 25 points while dishing out 17 assists for the Sparks.