High School Extra: Halt, Daghestani Athletes of Week

In a vote by readers of BuffaloNews.com, Amherst runner Morgan Halt and Grand Island wrestler Adam Daghestani have been named the Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

Halt was a double-winner in the 55-meter hurdles and high jump at Varsity Select Meet No. 1. She received 47.7 percent of the vote.

Daghestani won the 160-pound title and received the Jeff Bloom Aggregate Pin award with five falls totaling 4:09 at the 38th NFWOA Classic. He received 49.3 percent of the vote.

Each week’s winners will be entered in the Prep Talk Athlete of the Year voting in the spring.

Voting is conducted on BuffaloNews.com, beginning each Monday. The voting concludes Thursdays at noon. To nominate an athlete for consideration, send an email to sports@buffnews.com.

Scalisi dominates boards for South

Williamsville South defeated Williamsville East 69-42 in what could be a potential preview of the ECIC II championship.

Tatyjana Scalisi put up 13 points while grabbing 20 rebounds against a tall East team.

“She has a nose for the ball,” said coach Kristen Dolan.

Scalisi, a guard/forward for South battled for rebounds against 5-10 Rachel Romanowski. Helping Scalisi was the loss of East center Madeline Reid, who did not play with a high ankle sprain.

Amari DeBerry had 19 points and Hannah Dolan had 15 to lead the offensive output for South. Romanowski led all scorers with 21.

Carter and Hutchins lead Park to win

Sophomore Keonjay Carter and senior Noah Hutchins combined for 43 points in Park’s 71-64 win against Section V’s McQuaid.

Park took the first quarter 25-18 and was never able to grow its lead. The two teams battled hard defensively trading buckets with neither able to get the upper hand. Outside of the first quarter, Park and McQuaid tied 46-46.

Jermaine Taggart did all he could for McQuaid. He led all scorers at halftime with 15 and finished with a game-high 32, including four three-pointers.

Caleb Hutchins added 10 and Ebuka Quentin Nnagbo had 12 for Park as it goes to 9-1 on the season.

McCoy hits 1,000 for Franklinville

Franklinville junior Abby McCoy scored her 1,000th career point Thursday night.

McCoy scored a season-high 27 points with seven three pointers in a 74-37 win against Forestville.

McCoy is second on the Panthers in scoring, averaging a career-high 16 points per game.