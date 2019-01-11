HEPPER, Rosemarie

HEPPER - Rosemarie Age 91 of Wheatfield, NY, formerly of the Buffalo and Cheektowaga area, on December 25, 2018. Born in Frankfurt Oder, Germany on December 21, 1927; daughter of the late Guenther and Alfreda Koenig. Rosemarie came to the Western NY area in 1955 and was the co-owner with her late husband, Werner Hepper, of the Hepper's Grocery Store, in Buffalo. She was also a salesperson for Avon. Rosemarie was a former member of St. John Lutheran Church in Cheektowaga and enjoyed crocheting, gardening, traveling to Germany and the time spent with her grandchildren. Survivors include two children, Franziska (late Daniel) Grawe of Wheatfield and Peter (Debbie) Hepper of Webster, NY; Oma of three grandchildren, Melissa (Darren) Lemieux, Nicole (Chris) Metro and Jennifer (Matt) Fries; Ur Oma of nine great-grandchildren, Keaton, Dominic, Beckett, Kiersten, Carmen, Arden, Kinsler, Reiken, and Tucker; and a sister, Brigitte Hoesel, in Germany.Also predeceased by a brother, Jurgen Koenig. Private Services were held with the family on January 10, in the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, Wheatfield, Buffalo. Memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice.