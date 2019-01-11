Former Bills receiver Brandon Reilly gets chance with Cowboys

Former Bills wide receiver Brandon Reilly has found a new opportunity.

Reilly signed to the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad this week after the team made a series of moves following the gruesome injury to wide receiver Allen Hurns. He had spent the last two weeks of the regular season on the Detroit Lions' practice squad.

Reilly signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent and quickly became a fan favorite. He was injured during the 2017 preseason but returned for the final preseason game. He then was cut on roster cut-down day before the regular season began and signed to the practice squad. He was elevated to the 53-man roster for the last five regular season games.

He was with the Bills through the offseason and training camp and seemed to be making a positive impression, with coach Sean McDermott praising him several times during camp. But Reilly was released on cut-down day again, saying he was "blindsided," but that he understood the nature of the league.

He had a number of workouts during the season before the injury, but has been back to full strength.

He has spent the week trying learn the playbook as quickly as possible to help the Cowboys prepare for Saturday's playoff game against the Rams.