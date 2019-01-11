Festival Chorus seeks singers of all aptitudes to tackle American Songbook

Buffalo's Festival Chorus is seeking singers of all levels of ability to join their community chorus for an American Songbook-themed concert planned for June, organizers of the event announced Friday.

Open rehearsals will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 and Jan. 29 in St. Katharine Drexel Church, 118 Schiller St.

All vocal types are invited to participate and no audition is required, organizers said.

The Festival Chorus is part of the Christian Foundation for the Performing Arts, a 25-year-old nonprofit community choir that represents various churches, denominations and communities in Erie and Niagara counties. The chorus' repertoire includes classical, sacred and contemporary music.

For more information, call 870-5953 or visit wnyfestivalchorus.org.